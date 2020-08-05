Mulan Will Premiere On Disney+ for $30

Screenshot: Disney

The Shang-less, Mushu-less, unmusical live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan will now be without a traditional theatrical release as well. Instead, Variety reports, the film will premiere on Disney+ for $29.99.

That’s only in the US and “other territories” where Disney+ is a thing, by the way. Elsewhere, the film will be released in whatever movie theaters are open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As for whether the colossal ticket price is a rental fee, well, sort of. Unlike the VOD releases of Emma, The Invisible Man, and The Hunt (in which $19.99 rented you the film for 48 hours), Mulan won’t be disappearing from your library after 2 days. Instead, as a Disney spokesperson told CNN reporter Frank Pallotta, “the fee provides ongoing access to the film” as long as you keep forking over the $6.99 Disney+ subscription fee.

It’s interesting to note, by the way, that Disney isn’t doing this to Black Widow (originally meant for a May release, now slated for theatrical release in November), and has no plans to do this to other films for the foreseeable future. Though the Mulan did initially gain some buzz for Disney’s assurance that the cast would be entirely made up of Asian actors, the film’s predominately white crew has also drawn attention in recent months.

“We’re looking at ‘Mulan’ as a one-off as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at,” Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek said, according to Variety.

Mulan will be available on Disney+ on September 4th.