Check Out the Cover of Amélie Wen Zhao’s Red Tigress

We’re excited to share the cover to Amélie Wen Zhao’s Red Tigress, the sequel to Blood Heir. Red Tigress is second book in an epic fantasy series about a princess hiding a dark secret and the conman she must trust to liberate her empire from a dark reign. Available March 2021 from Delacorte Press.

Ana Mikhailov is the only surviving member of the royal family of Cyrilia. She has no army, no title, and no allies, and now she must find a way to take back the throne or risk the brutal retribution of the empress. Morganya is determined to establish a new world order on the spilled blood of non-Affinites. Ana is certain that Morganya won’t stop until she kills them all. Ana’s only chance at navigating the dangerous world of her homeland means partnering with Ramson Quicktongue again. But the cunning crime lord has schemes of his own. For Ana to find an army, they must cross the Whitewaves to the impenetrable stone forts of Bregon. Only, no one can be certain what they will find there. A dark power has risen. Will revolution bring peace—or will it only paint the streets in more blood.

From author Amélie Wen Zhao:

I am so excited to share Red Tigress with readers—the stakes are higher, the conspiracies run deeper, and we take an unexpected journey to a new kingdom. In this book, I wanted to take the princess-regaining-the-throne trope from Blood Heir and flip it on its head, really examining: is taking back the throne truly the right thing for the Cyrilian Empire? Ana is confronted with this question from the very first page, so it was really interesting to throw her entire worldview into turmoil and explore what path she chooses to take in the fight for justice. We also have more betrayals and twists that illustrate how war is more complicated than just good-versus-evil. This is something that Ana struggles to come to terms with as well: that there is no pure right or wrong. Meanwhile, Ramson’s story starts with a clue from his past that comes back to haunt him, hinting at a years-long conspiracy that stretches between the Kingdom of Bregon and the Cyrilian Empire. One of my favorite aspects of Red Tigress was putting Ramson back in his past to confront the fears he’s been running from all this time… and questioning whether he has a future with Ana. You’ll also see more of your favorite side characters, meet a growing cast of friends and villains, explore an expanding world, and hopefully the romance will leave you just as conflicted as I was. I can’t wait for readers to continue the adventure come March.

Amélie Wen Zhao was born in Paris and grew up in Beijing in an international community. Her multicultural upbringing instilled in her a deep love of global affairs and cross-cultural perspectives. She seeks to bring this passion to her stories, crafting characters from kingdoms in different corners of the world. She attended college in New York City, where she now lives. Amélie is the author of Blood Heir and Red Tigress.