AMC is Adapting Maurice Broaddus’s Illustrated Novella Sorcerers for TV

Image: NeoText

AMC is developing a newly-released novella Sorcerers, from authors Maurice Broaddus (Buffalo Soldier) and Otis Whitaker, and illustrater Jim Mahfood (Grrl Scouts and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse).

Deadline reports that AMC will develop the book as a series, which is described by its publisher as “an urban fantasy novella about a hip hop inspired sorcerer.” The story hails from newly-formed publisher NeoText, that publishes both “quality fiction and long-form journalism.”

The story follows Malik Hutchens, the black sheep of a prosperous Harlem family, who gets by couch surfing and writing lyrics for local rappers. When his grandfather dies, he tells Malik that he’s a sorcerer, part of a grand tradition that stretches back to Africa, and that it’s Malik’s turn to take up the family legacy to protect his family and home.

Uh…so this happened. This project continues to take the most interesting turns… https://t.co/Dt6jcWPJv8 — Maurice Broaddus (@MauriceBroaddus) August 4, 2020

Already known for genre shows like The Walking Dead (and its numerous spinoffs) and NOS4A2, AMC has optioned a number of well-known works from science fiction and fantasy authors in recent years. In 2017, it began developing Ted Chiang’s novella Liking What You See: A Documentary (from the screenwriter who adapted Chiang’s Story of Your Life and Others into Arrival), and Victor LaValle’s The Ballad of Black Tom, while in 2018, it optioned Hugh Howey’s novel Wool. In March, the network greenlit an animated series based on Ken Liu’s short stories, Pantheon.

“NeoText marks a different way of creating stories, with a lead writer in collaboration with an in-house writers room, translating ideas into action-packed storytelling,” said Maurice Broaddus in a press release following the announcement. “I’m thrilled to see SORCERERS transform from the novella to a TV show.”