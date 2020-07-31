Announcing the 2020 Hugo Award Winners

The winners of the 2020 Hugo Awards have been announced at CoNZealand! You can read the full list below. Winners for the 2020 Hugo Awards and the 1945 Retrospective Hugo Awards appear in bold.

The Awards were presented on August 1, 2020 at a ceremony at the 78th World Science Fiction Convention in New Zealand, which was entirely virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations for the 2020 and 1945 Hugo Awards were submitted by the members of CoNZealand, the 78th Worldcon, and Dublin 2019: An Irish Worldcon. 1,584 people submitted 27,033 nominations for the 2020 Hugo Awards, and 120 people submitted 1,677 nominations for the 1945 Retrospective Hugo Awards.

Congrats to the finalists and winners!

2020 Hugo Award Finalists

Best Novel

A Memory Called Empire, by Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK)

The City in the Middle of the Night, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan)

Gideon the Ninth, by Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com Publishing)

The Light Brigade, by Kameron Hurley (Saga; Angry Robot UK)

Middlegame, by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

The Ten Thousand Doors of January, by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook; Orbit UK)

Best Novella

This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books)

“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom”, by Ted Chiang (Exhalation (Borzoi/Alfred A. Knopf; Picador)

The Deep, by Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes (Saga Press/Gallery)

The Haunting of Tram Car 015, by P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com Publishing)

In an Absent Dream, by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

To Be Taught, If Fortunate, by Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager; Hodder & Stoughton)

Best Novelette

Emergency Skin, by N.K. Jemisin (Forward Collection (Amazon))

“The Archronology of Love”, by Caroline M. Yoachim (Lightspeed, April 2019)

“Away With the Wolves”, by Sarah Gailey (Uncanny Magazine: Disabled People Destroy Fantasy Special Issue, September/October 2019)

“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye”, by Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2019)

“For He Can Creep”, by Siobhan Carroll (Tor.com, 10 July 2019)

“Omphalos”, by Ted Chiang (Exhalation (Borzoi/Alfred A. Knopf; Picador))

Best Short Story

“As the Last I May Know”, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019)

“And Now His Lordship Is Laughing”, by Shiv Ramdas (Strange Horizons, 9 September 2019)

“Blood Is Another Word for Hunger”, by Rivers Solomon (Tor.com, 24 July 2019)

“A Catalog of Storms”, by Fran Wilde (Uncanny Magazine, January/February 2019)

“Do Not Look Back, My Lion”, by Alix E. Harrow (Beneath Ceaseless Skies, January 2019)

“Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island”, by Nibedita Sen (Nightmare Magazine, May 2019)

Best Series

The Expanse, by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

InCryptid, by Seanan McGuire (DAW)

Luna, by Ian McDonald (Tor; Gollancz)

Planetfall series, by Emma Newman (Ace; Gollancz)

Winternight Trilogy, by Katherine Arden (Del Rey; Del Rey UK)

The Wormwood Trilogy, by Tade Thompson (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Best Related Work

“2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, by Jeannette Ng

Becoming Superman: My Journey from Poverty to Hollywood, by J. Michael Straczynski (Harper Voyager US)

Joanna Russ, by Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press (Modern Masters of Science Fiction))

The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, by Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square)

The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein, by Farah Mendlesohn (Unbound)

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, produced and directed by Arwen Curry

Best Graphic Story or Comic

LaGuardia, written by Nnedi Okorafor, art by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin (Berger Books; Dark Horse)

Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, letters by Clayton Cowles (Image)

Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image)

Mooncakes, by Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker, letters by Joamette Gil (Oni Press; Lion Forge)

Paper Girls, Volume 6, written by Brian K. Vaughan, drawn by Cliff Chiang, colours by Matt Wilson, letters by Jared K. Fletcher (Image)

The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: “Okay”, by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, colours by Matt Wilson, letters by Clayton Cowles (Image)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas Mackinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation)

Avengers: Endgame, screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel, screenplay by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios/Animal Logic (Australia))

Russian Doll (Season One), created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, directed by Leslye Headland, Jamie Babbit and Natasha Lyonne (3 Arts Entertainment/Jax Media/Netflix/Paper Kite Productions/Universal Television)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, screenplay by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams, directed by J.J. Abrams (Walt Disney Pictures/Lucasfilm/Bad Robot)

Us, written and directed by Jordan Peele (Monkeypaw Productions/Universal Pictures)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

The Good Place: “The Answer”, written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television)

The Expanse: “Cibola Burn”, written by Daniel Abraham & Ty Franck and Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Amazon Prime Video)

Watchmen: “A God Walks into Abar”, written by Jeff Jensen and Damon Lindelof, directed by Nicole Kassell (HBO)

The Mandalorian: “Redemption”, written by Jon Favreau, directed by Taika Waititi (Disney+)

Doctor Who: “Resolution”, written by Chris Chibnall, directed by Wayne Yip (BBC)

Watchmen: “This Extraordinary Being”, written by Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, directed by Stephen Williams (HBO)

Best Editor, Short Form

Ellen Datlow

Neil Clarke

C.C. Finlay

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas

Sheila Williams

Best Editor, Long Form

Navah Wolfe

Sheila E. Gilbert

Brit Hvide

Diana M. Pho

Devi Pillai

Miriam Weinberg

Best Professional Artist

John Picacio

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Galen Dara

Yuko Shimizu

Alyssa Winans

Best Semiprozine

Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, editor Scott H. Andrews

Escape Pod, editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, assistant editor Benjamin C. Kinney, audio producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks, hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart

Fireside Magazine, editor Julia Rios, managing editor Elsa Sjunneson, copyeditor Chelle Parker, social coordinator Meg Frank, publisher & art director Pablo Defendini, founding editor Brian White

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, executive editor Troy L. Wiggins, editors Eboni Dunbar, Brent Lambert, L.D. Lewis, Danny Lore, Brandon O’Brien and Kaleb Russell

Strange Horizons, Vanessa Rose Phin, Catherine Krahe, AJ Odasso, Dan Hartland, Joyce Chng, Dante Luiz and the Strange Horizons staff

Best Fanzine

The Book Smugglers, editors Ana Grilo and Thea James

Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus, editor Janice Marcus, senior writers Rosemary Benton, Lorelei Marcus and Victoria Silverwolf

Journey Planet, editors James Bacon, Christopher J Garcia, Alissa McKersie, Ann Gry, Chuck Serface, John Coxon and Steven H Silver

nerds of a feather, flock together, editors Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and The G

Quick Sip Reviews, editor Charles Payseur

The Rec Center, editors Elizabeth Minkel and Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Best Fancast

Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

Be The Serpent, presented by Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske and Jennifer Mace

Claire Rousseau’s YouTube channel, produced & presented by Claire Rousseau

The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe

Galactic Suburbia, presented by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce and Tansy Rayner Roberts, producer Andrew Finch

The Skiffy and Fanty Show, presented by Jen Zink and Shaun Duke

Best Fan Writer

Bogi Takács

Cora Buhlert

James Davis Nicoll

Alasdair Stuart

Paul Weimer

Adam Whitehead

Best Fan Artist

Elise Matthesen

Iain Clark

Sara Felix

Grace P. Fong

Meg Frank

Ariela Housman

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book

Catfishing on CatNet, by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Deeplight, by Frances Hardinge (Macmillan)

Dragon Pearl, by Yoon Ha Lee (Disney/Hyperion)

Minor Mage, by T. Kingfisher (Argyll)

Riverland, by Fran Wilde (Amulet)

The Wicked King, by Holly Black (Little, Brown; Hot Key)

Astounding Award for the Best New Science Fiction Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines

R.F. Kuang (2nd year of eligibility)

Sam Hawke (2nd year of eligibility)

Jenn Lyons (1st year of eligibility)

Nibedita Sen (2nd year of eligibility)

Tasha Suri (2nd year of eligibility)

Emily Tesh (1st year of eligibility)

1945 Retro Hugo Award Finalists

Best Novel

“Shadow Over Mars” (The Nemesis from Terra), by Leigh Brackett (Startling Stories, Fall 1944)

The Golden Fleece, by Robert Graves (Cassell)

Land of Terror, by Edgar Rice Burroughs (Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.)

Sirius: A Fantasy of Love and Discord, by Olaf Stapledon (Secker & Warburg)

The Wind on the Moon, by Eric Linklater (Macmillan)

“The Winged Man”, by A.E. van Vogt and E. Mayne Hull (Astounding Science Fiction, May-June 1944)

Best Novella

“Killdozer!”, by Theodore Sturgeon (Astounding Science Fiction, November 1944)

“The Changeling”, by A.E. van Vogt (Astounding Science Fiction, April 1944)

“A God Named Kroo”, by Henry Kuttner (Thrilling Wonder Stories, Winter 1944)

“Intruders from the Stars”, by Ross Rocklynne (Amazing Stories, January 1944)

“The Jewel of Bas”, by Leigh Brackett (Planet Stories, Spring 1944)

“Trog”, by Murray Leinster (Astounding Science Fiction, June 1944)

Best Novelette

“City”, by Clifford D. Simak (Astounding Science Fiction, May 1944)

“Arena”, by Fredric Brown (Astounding Science Fiction, June 1944)

“The Big and the Little” (“The Merchant Princes”), by Isaac Asimov (Astounding Science Fiction, August 1944)

“The Children’s Hour”, by Lawrence O’Donnell (C.L. Moore and Henry Kuttner) (Astounding Science Fiction, March 1944)

“No Woman Born”, by C.L. Moore (Astounding Science Fiction, December 1944)

“When the Bough Breaks”, by Lewis Padgett (C.L. Moore and Henry Kuttner) (Astounding Science Fiction, November 1944)

Best Short Story

“I, Rocket”, by Ray Bradbury (Amazing Stories, May 1944)

“And the Gods Laughed”, by Fredric Brown (Planet Stories, Spring 1944)

“Desertion”, by Clifford D. Simak (Astounding Science Fiction, November 1944)

“Far Centaurus”, by A. E. van Vogt (Astounding Science Fiction, January 1944)

“Huddling Place”, by Clifford D. Simak (Astounding Science Fiction, July 1944)

“The Wedge” (“The Traders”), by Isaac Asimov (Astounding Science Fiction, October 1944)

Best Series

The Cthulhu Mythos, by H. P. Lovecraft, August Derleth, and others

Captain Future, by Brett Sterling

Doc Savage, by Kenneth Robeson/Lester Dent

Jules de Grandin, by Seabury Quinn

Pellucidar, by Edgar Rice Burroughs

The Shadow, by Maxwell Grant (Walter B. Gibson)

Best Related Work

“The Science-Fiction Field”, by Leigh Brackett (Writer’s Digest, July 1944)

Fancyclopedia, by Jack Speer (Forrest J. Ackerman)

’42 To ’44: A Contemporary Memoir Upon Human Behavior During the Crisis of the World Revolution, by H.G. Wells (Secker & Warburg)

Mr. Tompkins Explores the Atom, by George Gamow (Cambridge University Press)

Rockets: The Future of Travel Beyond the Stratosphere, by Willy Ley (Viking Press)

“The Works of H.P. Lovecraft: Suggestions for a Critical Appraisal”, by Fritz Leiber (The Acolyte, Fall 1944)

Best Graphic Story or Comic

Superman: “The Mysterious Mr. Mxyztplk”, by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster (Detective Comics, Inc.)

Buck Rogers: “Hollow Planetoid”, by Dick Calkins (National Newspaper Service)

Donald Duck: “The Mad Chemist”, by Carl Barks (Dell Comics)

Flash Gordon: “Battle for Tropica”, by Alex Raymond (King Features Syndicate)

Flash Gordon: “Triumph in Tropica”, by Alex Raymond (King Features Syndicate)

The Spirit: “For the Love of Clara Defoe”, by Manly Wade Wellman, Lou Fine and Don Komisarow (Register and Tribune Syndicate)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

The Canterville Ghost, screenplay by Edwin Harvey Blum from a story by Oscar Wilde, directed by Jules Dassin (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM))

The Curse of the Cat People, written by DeWitt Bodeen, directed by Gunther V. Fritsch and Robert Wise (RKO Radio Pictures)

Donovan’s Brain, adapted by Robert L. Richards from a story by Curt Siodmak, producer, director and editor William Spier (CBS Radio Network)

House of Frankenstein, screenplay by Edward T. Lowe, Jr. from a story by Curt Siodmak, directed by Erle C. Kenton (Universal Pictures)

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, written by Bertram Millhauser, directed by Ford Beebe (Universal Pictures)

It Happened Tomorrow, screenplay and adaptation by Dudley Nichols and René Clair, directed by René Clair (Arnold Pressburger Films)

Best Editor, Short Form

John W. Campbell, Jr.

Oscar J. Friend

Mary Gnaedinger

Dorothy McIlwraith

Raymond A. Palmer

W. Scott Peacock

Best Professional Artist

Margaret Brundage

Earle Bergey

Boris Dolgov

Matt Fox

Paul Orban

William Timmins

Best Fanzine

Voice of the Imagi-Nation, edited by Forrest J. Ackerman and Myrtle R. Douglas

The Acolyte, edited by Francis T. Laney and Samuel D. Russell

Diablerie, edited by Bill Watson

Futurian War Digest, edited by J. Michael Rosenblum

Shangri L’Affaires, edited by Charles Burbee

Le Zombie, edited by Bob Tucker and E.E. Evans

Best Fan Writer