Ron Howard Says Scripts for the Willow Sequel Series Are “Going Great”

Here’s a bit of news to brighten up your Thursday morning: the Willow sequel is making progress. Speaking to Andy Cohen during his Radio Andy show on SiriusXM, director Ron Howard provided a small but invigorating update on the series, intended for Disney+.

“I was in a 2 hour story meeting last night,” Howard said during the interview. “The writer Jon Kasdan is leading the charge. They have a great group of writers, and it’s in very active development. And the scripts are going great…There’s no greenlight there yet, but I’m very optimistic about it. I love [Kasdan’s] take on it.”

This is the latest news on the show since early this month, when Howard revealed during a live Facebook Q&A that the team had begun scouting locations in the UK.

“We are far enough along that in a very tentative way, locations are beginning to be scouted, and we don’t know where we’re going to shoot, but we have gotten some research photos back from Wales,” the director said, per JoBlo. “It’s nice to think about where our old knock bar was.”

Previously, Howard confirmed to Collider that Warwick Davis, who played the titular hero in 1988, had signed onto the series. In the same interview, he also said the sequel would take place “decades” after the original film, although he declined to share any concrete plot details.

As for Kasdan, he’s been tweeting a steady stream of cryptic, snack-related screenwriting tips since he first shared a picture of the writers’ room back in January, like this useful reminder about jellybeans. Whether these have anything to do with Willow is anyone’s guess, but if so, might we suggest a bit of blackroot?