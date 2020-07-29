Tor.com

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae to Adapt Leyna Krow’s Short Story Sinkhole

Wed Jul 29, 2020 12:15pm Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]
The countdown has begun for Lovecraft Country’s HBO premiere in August, but we already know what to expect next from Jordan Peele and his production company Monkeypaw. Deadline reports that the Oscar winner will be teaming up with Insecure creator Issa Rae and Universal Pictures to turn writer Leyna Krow’s short story “Sinkhole” into a feature film of the same name.

According to the publication, the rights for the story were in high demand, with Universal coming out on top in an auction involving more than 10 contenders. Originally published in Pacific Northwest-based literary magazine Moss, “Sinkhole” is narrated by a woman in her late 30s as she moves with her husband and young son into a new house, which just happens to have a sinkhole in the backyard. But when broken tools and sick pets start coming out of the titular nuisance new and improved, the narrator—struggling with societal pressures on women to be perfect—starts getting some ideas…

Deadline reports that Rae will potentially star in the feature, and also produce alongside Peele and Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld, as well as Issa Rae Productions’ Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi. Meanwhile, Krow herself will serve as executive producer, as will Moss co-founder Alex Davis-Lawrence.

There’s no word yet on other casting details, a release date, or a production schedule. You can read “Sinkhole” in full on Moss’ website.

Photo of Jordan Peele by the Peabody Awards, licensed under CC BY 2.0 | Photo of Issa Rae by Bam0822, cropped and licensed under CC BY 4.0

