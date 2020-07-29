Join Christopher Paolini on Virtual Tour for To Sleep in a Sea of Stars!

Christopher Paolini is heading out on the digital road! To celebrate the release of his adult sci-fi debut To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, Paolini will be hanging out with bookstores across the country. Mark your calendars now, and head here for more information, including event links and details!
Tuesday, September 15, 7pm ET
Barnes & Noble
In conversation with Tad Williams
Wednesday, September 16, 7pm ET
Doylestown Bookshop
In conversation with Chuck Wendig
Friday, September 18 7pm CT
Anderson’s Bookshop
In conversation with Jennifer Hale
Sunday, September 20 2pm ET
Cuyahoga Public Library
In conversation with John Scalzi
Monday September 21 7pm ET
Quail Ridge Books
In conversation with Pierce Brown
Tuesday, September 22 7pm CT
Left Bank Books
In conversation with Ann Leckie
Thursday, September 24 7pm ET
Hicklebee’s Books
An SFF writing class, taught by Christopher Paolini
Friday, September 25 6pm MT
King’s English
In conversation with Brandon Sanderson
Saturday September 26 7pm MT
Tattered Cover
Nerd trivia night, hosted by Christopher Paolini
Sunday, September 27 7pm MT
Third Place Books
In conversation with James Rollins
Further event details and ticket links available here.
Comment Preview