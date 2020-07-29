Join Christopher Paolini on Virtual Tour for To Sleep in a Sea of Stars!

Tor.com

Wed Jul 29, 2020

Christopher Paolini is heading out on the digital road! To celebrate the release of his adult sci-fi debut To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, Paolini will be hanging out with bookstores across the country. Mark your calendars now, and head here for more information, including event links and details!

Tuesday, September 15, 7pm ET
Barnes & Noble
In conversation with Tad Williams

Wednesday, September 16, 7pm ET
Doylestown Bookshop
In conversation with Chuck Wendig

Friday, September 18 7pm CT
Anderson’s Bookshop
In conversation with Jennifer Hale

Sunday, September 20 2pm ET
Cuyahoga Public Library
In conversation with John Scalzi

Monday September 21 7pm ET
Quail Ridge Books
In conversation with Pierce Brown

Tuesday, September 22 7pm CT
Left Bank Books
In conversation with Ann Leckie

Thursday, September 24 7pm ET
Hicklebee’s Books
An SFF writing class, taught by Christopher Paolini

Friday, September 25 6pm MT
King’s English
In conversation with Brandon Sanderson

Saturday September 26 7pm MT
Tattered Cover
Nerd trivia night, hosted by Christopher Paolini

Sunday, September 27 7pm MT
Third Place Books
In conversation with James Rollins

 

Further event details and ticket links available here.

