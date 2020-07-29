Check Out the New Box Set Covers for Hugh Howey’s Silo Saga

Photo: Christopher Michel

We’re excited to reveal the new look for Hugh Howey’s Silo Saga series, featuring the books Wool, Shift, and Dust. The new editions publish this October with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt—in addition to these newly designed covers, the set will include original tie-in essays and an exclusive chapbook of short stories that take place in the Silo Saga world.

“When I wrote this series ten years ago, I never thought they’d be as relevant as they are today,” says Howey. “Nor did I ever think they’d look this good! I’m extremely excited for a new generation of readers to dive into this world and for fans of the series to get their hands on these gorgeous new editions. This is the way the Silo Series was meant to be read.”

Wool introduces the world of the silo. Shift tells the story of its creation. Dust describes its downfall.

Hugh Howey is also the best-selling author of Beacon 23, Sand, and Machine Learning. His works have been translated into more than forty languages and have sold more than three million copies worldwide. Hugh lives and writes aboard a fifty-foot catamaran that he is sailing around the world.