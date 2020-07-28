Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watchmen Leads Emmy Nominees. Baby Yoda, Vampires, and Picard Join the Fun

Tue Jul 28, 2020 1:50pm 2 comments Favorite This
Screenshot: HBO

Congratulations to the cast and crew of HBO’s Watchmen, which has absolutely pummeled the rest of the 72nd Emmy nominees! The annual TV accolades announced its list of nominations for 2020 on Tuesday morning, and Watchmen scored a whopping 26, the most nominations for a single program this year.

Regina King won an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nomination for her performance as Angela Abar/Sister Night, while Jeremy Irons was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in the same category for his turn as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias. The series also received three Outstanding Supporting Actor nominations for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performance as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan, Jovan Adepo’s performance as Will Reeves/Hooded Justice, and Louis Gossett Jr.’s performance as William Reeves, making this the first time Abdul-Mateen and Adepo have been nominated for the award. Rounding out the performance category was Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Buy it Now

Also of note were the series’ nominations for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special, as well as three Outstanding Directing nominations for the episodes “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” “Little Fear of Lightning,” and “This Extraordinary Being.”

The other SFF show that made it into the big leagues was The Mandalorian, which scored 15 Emmy nominations, including Taika Waitit’s first Emmy tap for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his turn as IG-11. The nominations for Westworld (11), The Handmaid’s Tale (10),What We Do in the Shadows (8), Stranger Things (8), The Good Place (6), and Star Trek: Picard (5) weren’t too shabby either.

You can find a full list of the nominees here. The 72nd Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 20.

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.