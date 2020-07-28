Watchmen Leads Emmy Nominees. Baby Yoda, Vampires, and Picard Join the Fun

Screenshot: HBO

Congratulations to the cast and crew of HBO’s Watchmen, which has absolutely pummeled the rest of the 72nd Emmy nominees! The annual TV accolades announced its list of nominations for 2020 on Tuesday morning, and Watchmen scored a whopping 26, the most nominations for a single program this year.

Regina King won an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nomination for her performance as Angela Abar/Sister Night, while Jeremy Irons was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in the same category for his turn as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias. The series also received three Outstanding Supporting Actor nominations for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performance as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan, Jovan Adepo’s performance as Will Reeves/Hooded Justice, and Louis Gossett Jr.’s performance as William Reeves, making this the first time Abdul-Mateen and Adepo have been nominated for the award. Rounding out the performance category was Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Also of note were the series’ nominations for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special, as well as three Outstanding Directing nominations for the episodes “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” “Little Fear of Lightning,” and “This Extraordinary Being.”

The other SFF show that made it into the big leagues was The Mandalorian, which scored 15 Emmy nominations, including Taika Waitit’s first Emmy tap for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his turn as IG-11. The nominations for Westworld (11), The Handmaid’s Tale (10),What We Do in the Shadows (8), Stranger Things (8), The Good Place (6), and Star Trek: Picard (5) weren’t too shabby either.

You can find a full list of the nominees here. The 72nd Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 20.