Watch An Exclusive Clip From Red Dwarf: The Promised Land

Sun Jul 26, 2020 4:25pm 2 comments 1 Favorite [+]

The latest installment in the Red Dwarf series is Red Dwarf: The Promised Land, premiering today on BritBox, and the cast and creator were on hand at [email protected] to give fans a peek at the special, and answer a few questions!

The exclusives clips (there are two of them!) start at 1:29, so start there if you’re all about that footage. The panel features creator Doug Naylor, Craig Charles (Dave Lister), Robert Llewellyn (Kryten), and Chris Barrie (Rimmer), as they talk about what it was like to reunite for another story, and how it feels to still be making Red Dwarf over three decades from where they began.

In terms of this story, Naylor admitted that the concept of the special came from a question that harkened all the way back to the first season, being “what happened to the cat people, where did they go? We’ve never really explored that.”

There’s a lot more to enjoy on the panel, so click on the video for more. If you want to watch Red Dwarf: The Promised Land, you’ll have to pick up a BritBox subscription, or watch it on ITV!

