Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Release Date and Trailer Revealed!

The cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead showed up for [email protected] to give fans a sneak peek at the upcoming season and answer their questions! The cast shows up in shifts for this panel, since there are so many characters to catch up with, so stay for the whole panel if you want the full scoop…

The trailer starts at 4:03 if you’re keen to get right to that, but of course, there is plenty of fun to be had with the cast, who opened up on questions about trust, character relationships, and finding love. And of course there were plenty of questions springing up from that sneak peek, including Morgan Jones showing up with those red eyes—which were confirmed as “not allergies” by exec producer Scott Gimple. He also confirmed that there might be multiple times jumps in this season.

They also revealed that both Lennie James and Colman Domingo directed episodes in season six; Domingo’s is apparently Die-Hard-esque. For James, it was his first time ever directing, and he said that while the atmosphere was the incredibly supportive and he’d been demanding in front of their crew before, “I’ve never been more sacred in my life.” All the same, he said that “Once I got over myself, I had a really good time.” (He also mentioned that Rick Grimes would likely be glad to know that his friend Morgan was alive, but that he might be worried about how he was changing. *sniff*)

Fear the Walking Dead season six will premiere on October 11th on AMC!