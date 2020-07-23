We Can Now Reveal the Dramatis Personae From Harrow The Ninth, Which Is Not at All Incredibly Spoilery

So, something happened at the end of the lesbian necromancer Clue LARP that we have internalized as Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth. Something that we will continue to not spoil for you…
…until you read further and get a look at the Dramatis Personae for the sequel, Harrow the Ninth, which is out soon SOON finally yes August 4th.
Although maybe it’s not so much a spoiler as it is a “pls explain” kind of moment?
We’ll let you decide. We’re stalling for the folks who don’t want to be spoiled but clicked this anyway.
We’re still stalling. Gosh, we’re nice.
Nice and not thirsty.
Okay, here we go.
DRAMATIS PERSONAE
The Emperor of the Nine Houses
“A.L.”, his guardian
Augustine the First
Alfred Quinque, his cavalier
FIRST SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
Mercymorn the First
Cristabel Oct, her cavalier
SECOND SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
ORTUS the First
Pyrrha Dve, his cavalier
THIRD SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
Cassiopeia the First
Nigella Shodash, her cavalier
FOURTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
Cyrus the First
Valancy Trinit, his cavalier
FIFTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
Ulysses the First
Titania Tetra, his cavalier
SIXTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
Cytherea the First
Loveday Heptane, her cavalier
SEVENTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
Anastasia the First
Samael Novenary, her cavalier
Ianthe the First
Naberius Tern, her cavalier
EIGHTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
Harrowhark the FirstNINTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING
