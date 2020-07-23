Tor.com

We Can Now Reveal the Dramatis Personae From Harrow The Ninth, Which Is Not at All Incredibly Spoilery

Thu Jul 23, 2020 10:00am 5 comments 2 Favorites [+]
Art: Tommy Arnold

So, something happened at the end of the lesbian necromancer Clue LARP that we have internalized as Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth. Something that we will continue to not spoil for you…

…until you read further and get a look at the Dramatis Personae for the sequel, Harrow the Ninth, which is out soon SOON finally yes August 4th.

Although maybe it’s not so much a spoiler as it is a “pls explain” kind of moment?

We’ll let you decide. We’re stalling for the folks who don’t want to be spoiled but clicked this anyway.

 

 

 

 

 

We’re still stalling. Gosh, we’re nice.

 

 

 

 

 

Nice and not thirsty.

 

 

 

 

 

Okay, here we go.

 

DRAMATIS PERSONAE

Harrow the Ninth dramatis personae skull

The Emperor of the Nine Houses
“A.L.”, his guardian

Augustine the First
Alfred Quinque, his cavalier
FIRST SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Mercymorn the First
Cristabel Oct, her cavalier
SECOND SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

ORTUS the First
Pyrrha Dve, his cavalier
THIRD SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Cassiopeia the First
Nigella Shodash, her cavalier
FOURTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Cyrus the First
Valancy Trinit, his cavalier
FIFTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Ulysses the First
Titania Tetra, his cavalier
SIXTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Cytherea the First
Loveday Heptane, her cavalier
SEVENTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Anastasia the First
Samael Novenary, her cavalier

Ianthe the First
Naberius Tern, her cavalier
EIGHTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Harrowhark the FirstHarrowhark the First Dramatis Personae entryNINTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

 

