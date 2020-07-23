We Can Now Reveal the Dramatis Personae From Harrow The Ninth, Which Is Not at All Incredibly Spoilery

Art: Tommy Arnold

So, something happened at the end of the lesbian necromancer Clue LARP that we have internalized as Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth. Something that we will continue to not spoil for you…

…until you read further and get a look at the Dramatis Personae for the sequel, Harrow the Ninth, which is out soon SOON finally yes August 4th.

Although maybe it’s not so much a spoiler as it is a “pls explain” kind of moment?

We’ll let you decide. We’re stalling for the folks who don’t want to be spoiled but clicked this anyway.

We’re still stalling. Gosh, we’re nice.

Nice and not thirsty.

Okay, here we go.

DRAMATIS PERSONAE

The Emperor of the Nine Houses

“A.L.”, his guardian

Augustine the First

Alfred Quinque, his cavalier

FIRST SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Mercymorn the First

Cristabel Oct, her cavalier

SECOND SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

ORTUS the First

Pyrrha Dve, his cavalier

THIRD SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Cassiopeia the First

Nigella Shodash, her cavalier

FOURTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Cyrus the First

Valancy Trinit, his cavalier

FIFTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Ulysses the First

Titania Tetra, his cavalier

SIXTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Cytherea the First

Loveday Heptane, her cavalier

SEVENTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Anastasia the First

Samael Novenary, her cavalier

Ianthe the First

Naberius Tern, her cavalier

EIGHTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING

Harrowhark the First NINTH SAINT TO SERVE THE KING UNDYING