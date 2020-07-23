Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Team Up Once Again For Truth Seekers

From the team that brought you Spaced, Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy, and Paul, we’ve got a brand new series! Simon Pegg and Nick Frost sat down with their co-creators for a [email protected] panel all about their upcoming show, Truth Seekers.

The panel began with a first peek with their trailer, showing Pegg in a very unlikely wig, and Frost working with a team to find ghosts in a few creepy locales. They group admitted their love of this particular genre as the driving force behind creating the story. “A love of the X-Files as well” said Nick Frost, who admitted that he and Pegg would go hunting around for aliens and wish that things like ghost hunting could be their genuine job.

Within the show, Frost’s character Gus is a broadband engineer working for Smyle (a stand-in for your average multi-national broadband providing corporation) who loses someone very close to him, which results in his job being a paranormal investigator. Pegg is playing his boss Dave, and was all too willing to own up to the terrible “deal-breaker” wig he wore through the whole show. Pegg said that working with Frost again is like “coming home” and “very cozy”, of course, because their friendship is beautiful.

Simon Pegg also mentioned that he and Malcolm McDowell (who is also on the show) bonded over both being in Star Trek, and that the actor told him a funny story about working with William Shatner, but when asked if he could tell the group, he said “No, it’s not really repeatable, he told me in confidence.” So I suppose the rest of us will just wonder desperately after that bit of information.

Here’s part of the synopsis:

Truth Seekers is a horror comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

All eight episodes of Truth Seekers’ first season will hit Amazon Prime this fall. Check out the panel above for some laughs and the trailer (starting around the one minute mark)!