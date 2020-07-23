Get Your First Taste of Romulan Whiskey in This Peek at Star Trek: Lower Decks

San Diego [email protected] is kicking off strong with a peek at all your favorite Star Trek shows, including this complete scene from Star Trek: Lower Decks.

While a bit of this scene could be heard in the first trailer, it’s nice to get the full thing—it gives us a much better idea of what the tone and pacing of the show will be. Lower Decks is definitely more light-hearted and goofy than your average Trek, starting us right off with Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) wasted on some Romulan whiskey (against regulations, as we know) and accidentally slicing off a piece of Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) as she messes around with a Klingon bat’leth.

I mean, haven’t we all done that after a little too much blue whiskey? (They have yet to give us a truly sensible explanation for the blueness of Romulan liquor, I wanna know.) Of course, they helpfully live in the future, so while I’m sure the injury is painful, getting Boimler fixed up will likely be a breeze.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on CBS All Access on August 6th! And if you want to hear more about the show, take a peek at the cast’s talk on the Trek Universe panel at [email protected] (starting at 45:20)!