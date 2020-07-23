Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Amazon Greenlights Adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s Paper Girls

Thu Jul 23, 2020 11:50am 2 comments 3 Favorites [+]
Art: Cliff Chiang

Amazon Studios has announced that it’s ordered a series based on Brian K. Vaughan’s graphic novel Paper Girls, about a group of friends who accidentally stumble into the middle of an invasion by time travelers.

Buy it Now

The comic series is written by Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, and ran for thirty issues collected into six distinct arcs. The series follows Erin Tieng, who finds a job delivering newspapers in the town of Stony Stream in the 1980s. She befriends three other delivery girls—Mac, KJ, and Tiffany, and after getting into a fight, the four discover a time machine in a house. They discover that there’s a war between two factions of time travelers waging in the distant future, and they’re now caught in the middle, traveling back and forth through time.

Amazon optioned the series last year, with Toy Story 4 co-writer Stephany Folsom set to write and produce the series at Legendary Pictures, where Vaughan has an overall deal. (Folsom is also working on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings-inspired series). There’s no word on when the series will debut on Amazon’s streaming platform, nor of who’ll be cast in it.

The series is the latest to come from Vaughan’s body of work. An adaptation of his comic series Y: The Last Man is still percolating at FX/Hulu, while an adaptation of his comic series Ex Machina (retitled The Great Machine) was announced earlier this year.

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.