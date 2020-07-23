Amazon Greenlights Adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s Paper Girls

Art: Cliff Chiang

Amazon Studios has announced that it’s ordered a series based on Brian K. Vaughan’s graphic novel Paper Girls, about a group of friends who accidentally stumble into the middle of an invasion by time travelers.

The comic series is written by Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, and ran for thirty issues collected into six distinct arcs. The series follows Erin Tieng, who finds a job delivering newspapers in the town of Stony Stream in the 1980s. She befriends three other delivery girls—Mac, KJ, and Tiffany, and after getting into a fight, the four discover a time machine in a house. They discover that there’s a war between two factions of time travelers waging in the distant future, and they’re now caught in the middle, traveling back and forth through time.

Amazon optioned the series last year, with Toy Story 4 co-writer Stephany Folsom set to write and produce the series at Legendary Pictures, where Vaughan has an overall deal. (Folsom is also working on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings-inspired series). There’s no word on when the series will debut on Amazon’s streaming platform, nor of who’ll be cast in it.

The series is the latest to come from Vaughan’s body of work. An adaptation of his comic series Y: The Last Man is still percolating at FX/Hulu, while an adaptation of his comic series Ex Machina (retitled The Great Machine) was announced earlier this year.