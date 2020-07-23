Tor.com

Bill & Ted Tackle Couples Therapy, Alternate Selves, and a Hop-Scotching Death in the New Face the Music Trailer

Thu Jul 23, 2020 9:54am 5 comments 4 Favorites [+]

Greetings, my excellent friends! A new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music has arrived, and hoo boy, the Wyld Stallyns are dealing with a lot.

Now well into their middle-age, our titular slackers have to face real life head-on despite all their efforts to keep partying on, dudes. That means couples therapy with the Princesses Joanna and Elizabeth, side hustles that involve throat-singing at weddings, and awkward but well-meaning attempts to be role models for their daughters, Billie and Thea. Yet right when Ted admits he’s “tired” and ready to give up, the righteous pair are handed a new purpose: they have to write and perform a song that will save reality—by tonight. And time’s a-ticking! Aided by their kids, Bill and Ted hop into their time-traveling phone booth, running into alternate selves, musicians from all over space and time, and even Death himself.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on September 1 on VOD and in theaters simultaneously.

