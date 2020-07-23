Apply For the Tor Books Fall 2020 Virtual Internship Program

Tor Books, Forge, Starscape, Tor Teen, Nightfire, Tordotcom Publishing, and Tor.com are currently offering paid, part-time, remote internship opportunities for Fall 2020!

What we’re looking for:

Sci-fi, fantasy, and horror enthusiasts eager to work and learn more about editorial, marketing, publicity in book publishing, as well as digital magazine production.

Folks who can work remotely.

Candidates who have graduated high school, are over the age of 18, and eligible to work in the U.S.

Applicants who identify with groups that are traditionally underrepresented in the publishing industry [including but not limited to: BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, veterans and people with disabilities], are strongly encouraged to apply.

Details:

Interns will work no more than 25 hours per week. Internships are anticipated to start in late September and will continue through mid-December/early January. If needed, there may be some flexibility in regards to the duration of the internship.

Interns are paid $15/hour.

Please submit a cover letter and resume on or before August 7, 2020 to [email protected]

Remember: Your cover letter is a good chance for you to be specific about the aspects of book publishing you’re interested in learning more about, as well as what really excites you about sci-fi, fantasy, and horror fiction! We look forward to hearing from you!