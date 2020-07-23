Amazon Renews The Boys For a Third Season

Amazon’s gruesome superhero series The Boys is coming back for more — at some point. The company revealed that it has renewed the comic adaptation for a third season, and debuted a clip from the upcoming second.

The show is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series, following a team of anti-superhero operatives who work to counter out-of-control superheroes. The show’s first season debuted last fall, and has gained a reputation for its over-the-top gore and violence.

The studio held a panel discussion featuring the cast of the series (Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash), as well as executive director Eric Kripke.

Kripke kicked off the panel by talking about the show’s popularity, and thanked fans for their support before showing off a clip, which featured The Boys (anti-superheroes Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko) fleeing from the superheroes of Vought International after the events of last season. As they escape, they’re pursued by the Deep (this universe’s take on Aquaman, played by Crawford), who tries to cut off their waterborne escape with a sperm whale. It backfires spectacularly.

At the end of the panel, moderator Aisha Tyler brings in a pair of surprise guests, executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who revealed that the series would come back for a third season. “Because this show has fans and is watched by people like you, they’ve decided to renew it — yet again — for a third season,” Rogan said. “So if you like The Boys, you’ve got more of it.” As to when that third season might show up, they weren’t sure, noting that Hollywood productions are still largely shut down because of the Coronavirus pandemic. “Hope sometime this decade,” Rogan said.

Season 2, however, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th, 2020. When it does, Amazon will also debut an aftershow, Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys, which will be hosted by Tyler.