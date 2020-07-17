The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Will Not Be Premiering In August After All

Credit: Marvel Studios

Fans will have to wait a little (or a lot) longer to catch up on the whereabouts and doings of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Disney+ has released its full list of shows and movies arriving in August, and as Entertainment Weekly reports, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did not make the cut.

Back in February, Disney+ had announced an unspecified August premiere for the show, but this was before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shut down productions worldwide. Like Amazon Studios’ forthcoming The Wheel of Time adaptation, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was filming in Prague, and the cast and crew were forced to pull out in March.

While Disney has yet to give an official explanation for the delay, an unnamed source told Entertainment Weekly that yes, the coronavirus is to blame. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in April, star Sebastian Stan estimated that they were “probably at least two or three” weeks from wrapping up production before the shut-down. He also teased a few details about the show, revealing that it’s “jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character.”

“Sam [Wilson], to me, was always the clear man to take on [Captain America’s] mantle for numerous reasons, which also comes with so much more baggage that’s going to be explored in the show,” he told the publication. “I guess you’ll have to tune into Disney+ to find out why.”

There’s no word yet on a new premiere date, whether WandaVision (scheduled for a December 2020 release) and Loki (slated for some time in 2021) will be pushed back as well, or what ripple effect the delay will have on the rest of Phase 4. As of early July, though, THR reported that there were plans for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to do a “nine-day Czech shoot this fall” and resume filming in Atlanta in August.

The show stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, our new Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. The full list of movies and shows arriving on Disney+ in August can be found here.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on the snack-sized bit of footage revealed during the Super Bowl.