Noah Centineo Joins DC Film Black Adam as Atom Smasher

Image: DC Comics

Upcoming DC film Black Adam has gained a new character, according to The Hollywood Reporter: Atom Smasher, who’ll be played by To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’s Noah Centineo.

The character is the alter ego of Albert Rothstein, who can alter his size and strength. First introduced in 1983, the character has been adapted before in The CW’s Arrowverse series The Flash. Rothstein is an ally of the film’s titular antihero, eventually leaving the Justice League of America over issues with their moral stances.

Black Adam has been in the works since 2014, and was originally designed to set up the adaptation of Shazam! That obviously didn’t happen, but the film is slated to be released in December 2021 (we’ll see if it holds that date), with Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson set to play the film’s central character.

Black Adam will be helmed by House of Wax and Jungle Cruise’s director Jaume Collet-Serra. The film was ready to begin filming in the spring of 2021, but THR points out that the COVID-19 pandemic makes that uncertain.