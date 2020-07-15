The Wheel of Time Casts Everyone’s Favorite Innkeeper!

Casting news! Get your freshly-picked casting news! For The Wheel of Time on Prime Video! But you probably already guessed that.

(Note: The comments section for this piece will most likely contain spoilers for the Wheel of Time series.)

The latest from WOTonPrime is that Basel Gill will be played by Darren Clarke (Da Vinci’s Demons, Ashes to Ashes). Gill is the innkeeper of The Queen’s Blessing—a loyalist to Queen Morgase, and a good friend of Thom Merrilin.

The Wednesday surprises keep coming! Darren Clarke joins the cast of #WOTonPrime as Basel Gill. pic.twitter.com/q0wuSjtbwh — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) July 15, 2020

We have no word on how the production delay will effect the show’s release date, but we’ll give you the updates as they come!