The Wheel of Time Casts Everyone’s Favorite Innkeeper!

Wed Jul 15, 2020

Casting news! Get your freshly-picked casting news! For The Wheel of Time on Prime Video! But you probably already guessed that.

(Note: The comments section for this piece will most likely contain spoilers for the Wheel of Time series.)

The latest from WOTonPrime is that Basel Gill will be played by Darren Clarke (Da Vinci’s Demons, Ashes to Ashes). Gill is the innkeeper of The Queen’s Blessing—a loyalist to Queen Morgase, and a good friend of Thom Merrilin.

Here are all the casting reveals so far:

We have no word on how the production delay will effect the show’s release date, but we’ll give you the updates as they come!

 

