Patrick Rothfuss and Worldbuilders Launch Annual Geeks Doing Good Campaign

While he’s best known for his novels Name of the Wind and Wise Man’s Fear, Patrick Rothfuss is also known for his charitable work with Worldbuilders, a charity dedicated to raising money for various organizations that do good works, such as Project HOPE, First Book, BYP100, Mercy Corps, and Heifer International.

This week, he and Worldbuilders launched this year’s Geeks Doing Good Showcase campaign on IndieGogo with the goal of raising $30,000 in the next week.

Rothfuss holds the fundraiser annually, and recruits a number of other science fiction and fantasy authors to help contribute perks for donors. Amongst this year’s perks are books (copies of Jim Butcher’s Peace Talks, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Brian McClellan’s Blood of Empire), art, t-shirts, phone cases, games, and other knickknacks.

The fundraiser also comes with a packed schedule of events, which kicked off yesterday and runs through July 17th. The schedule includes live streams with Rothfuss and assorted guest authors and artists, as well as a gaming session.

This is our Schedule during #gdg2020 ! Check out awesome new and exclusive merch at https://t.co/5E47pGfFnM

Come hang out with some of our fav creators on https://t.co/Pww82mnX3s, or catch Pat streaming daily at noon on https://t.co/Wf0PMfQI5i

Thanks Everybody! pic.twitter.com/Gf1mejzBZj — Worldbuilders (@worldbuilders) July 13, 2020

The event will run through Friday, and as of now, it’s reached just under half of its $30,000 goal. Check out all the incredible prizes (there’s a Kingkiller needlepoint kit!) and events on their IndieGogo page.