Star Trek: Lower Deck’s First Trailer Shows off the Comedic Side of Starfleet

CBS has finally released its first trailer for its upcoming animated Trek series, Star Trek: Lower Decks. Set during the same timeframe as The Next Generation, it’ll be a comedic take on the people who aren’t usually found on the bridge of a Starfleet ship.

The series comes from Rick and Morty’s head writer Mike McMahan, and will be about the “support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380.” That’s pretty clear right from the get-go: the trailer opens with one of the characters parroting a captain’s log, only to be made fun of by one of his coworkers. After that, there are plenty of gags as they’re assigned to clean up and repair the ship, worry about promotions, screw up, and generally stay out of the limelight as the ship’s command staff gets all of the honor and glory.

The series certainly has a Rick and Morty look to it: the art style is comparable, as are the aliens, goo, and action. But unlike the more cynical and nihilistic Rick and Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks looks positively charming and upbeat. Instead of a parody that pokes fun at the tropes that Star Trek is best known for, it looks as though it’s having genuine fun with them.

We’ll find out soon enough: the series premieres on August 6th on CBS All Access.