Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Shirley Jackson Awards!

The recipients of this year’s Shirley Jackson Awards have been announced!

The awards ceremony is usually held each year at ReaderCon in Massachusetts, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony was a virtual one.

The awards are handed out annually to the works of horror, dark fantasy and psychological suspense that best exemplify the legacy of horror author Shirley Jackson.

We are particularly thrilled to see Priya Sharma’s Ormeshadow receive the award for best Novella!

Here are this year’s winners (listed in bold):

NOVEL

The Book of X, Sarah Rose Etter (Two Dollar Radio)

Curious Toys, Elizabeth Hand (Little, Brown and Co)

Goodnight Stranger, Miciah Bay Gault (Park Row Books)

Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo (Gollancz)

Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson (Ecco)

Tinfoil Butterfly, Rachel Eve Moulton (MCD x FSG Originals)

NOVELLA

“Ormeshadow,” Priya Sharma (Tor.com)

Into Bones Like Oil, Kaaron Warren (Meerkat Press)

“Late Returns,” Joe Hill (Full Throttle)

“The Monster of Elenhaven,” Jennifer Giesbrecht (Tor.com)

This is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Gallery/Saga Press)

NOVELETTE

Luminous Body, Brooke Warra (Dim Shores)

Black Bequeathments, Simon Strantzas (Dim Shores)

The Couvade, Joanna Koch (Demain Publishing)

“Deeper, Darker Things,” Steve Dillon (Deeper, Darker Things and Other Oddities)

Pwdre Ser, Kurt Fawver (Dim Shores)

“Taproot,” M. R. Carey (Ten-Word Tragedies)

SHORT FICTION

“Kali_Na,” Indrapramit Das (The Mythic Dream)

“How to Become a Witch-Queen,” Theodora Goss (Hex Life: Wicked New Tales of Witchery)

“The Truth About Josh Enloe,” Nick Straatmann (Parhelion)

“The Well,” Mariana Enríquez, translated by Megan McDowell (issue 55.1 of The Southern Review)

“Whistle, My Lad, and I Will Come,” Gina Ochsner (The Pink Issue of Fairy Tale Review)

SINGLE-AUTHOR COLLECTION

Song for the Unraveling of the World, Brian Evenson (Coffee House Press)

Collision: Stories, J. S. Breukelaar (Meerkat Press, LLC)

Every Human Love: Stories, Joanna Pearson (Acre Books)

Homesick, Nino Cipri (Dzanc Books)

Mouthful of Birds, Samanta Schweblin (Riverhead Books)

Wounds, Nathan Ballingrud (Saga Press)

EDITED ANTHOLOGY