Matt Reeves’ The Batman Is Getting A TV Spinoff

Warner Bros. is looking to expand on the Matt Reeve’s upcoming film The Batman. It was announced today that it’s greenlit a TV series set in Gotham City’s police department from Reeves, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, and The Batman producer Dylan Clark.

Earlier this week, Reeves signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV to develop new projects for the studio, including its just-launched streaming service, HBO Max. Reeves and his production company are no strangers to television: they produced shows like Fox’s The Passage and Amazon’s Tales from the Loop. This project is the first under this new deal.

According to Warner Bros., this series will “build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms.”

The Batman is the latest cinematic take on the caped crusader. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, as well as Colin Ferrel as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon. There’s no word on whether or not any of those actors will appear on the series, but it seems like it wouldn’t be out of the question for them to make at least a cameo appearance. The film is slated to be released on October 21st, 2021.

Warner Bros. is working to build up its library of original content to pull in new subscribers, and it looks as though Reeves and company are looking to build out a larger Batman universe. This show joins other high-profile tie-in projects that’ll stream on HBO Max. Dune director Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the pilot for Dune: The Sisterhood, a companion series to his upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel. The streaming service is also getting some big tent-pole shows like adaptations of Madeline Miller’s Circe and Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash, as well as a Green Lantern Arrowverse series.