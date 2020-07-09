Tor.com

Revealing The Fallen, Sequel to Ada Hoffman’s The Outside

Thu Jul 9, 2020
Photo courtesy of Ada Hoffmann

Tor.com is pleased to showcase the cover for Ada Hoffman’s The Fallen, the upcoming sequel to The Outside! The Fallen will be released by Angry Robot in July 2021. In addition, Angry Robot has also acquired the third book in this amazing trilogy, currently due for release in March 2022, so mark your calendars for both!

The laws of physics acting on the planet of Jai have been forever upended; its surface completed altered, and its inhabitants permanently changed. The artificially intelligent Gods that ruled the galaxy, fearing heresy and chaos, have become the planet’s jailers. Tiv Hunt once trusted these Gods absolutely, but now her world has changed and her allegiance has shifted.

Now Tiv spends her days helping the last remaining survivors of Jai. Everyone is fighting for their freedom against unthinkable odds, and they call out for drastic action from their saviour, Yasira. But she has become deeply ill, debilitated by her Outside exposure, and she struggles to keep breathing let alone lead a revolution.

Hunted by the Gods, and Akavi, the disgraced angel, Yasira and Tiv them must delve further than ever before into the maddening mysteries of their fractured planet in order to save – or perhaps destroy – their fading world.

cover art by Lee Gibbons, cover design by Kieryn Tyler

Ada Hoffmann is a Canadian graduate student trying to teach computers to write poetry. Her critically acclaimed speculative short stories and poems have appeared in Strange Horizons, Asimov’s, Uncanny, and two year’s best anthologies. Ada was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome at 13, and is passionate about autistic self-advocacy. She is a former semi-professional soprano, a tabletop gamer and an active LARPer, she lives in southern Ontario with a very polite black cat.

