Trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Sees the Hargreeves Kids Reunited (Again) in the Worst Way

We’re so close The Umbrella Academy’s second season—and they’ve finally dropped a trailer on us to give us an idea of what to expect when it lands.

Looks like the attempt by the Hargreeves kids to escape the impending apocalypse backfired, and they’re brought doomsday with them. It also looks like they were strewn across the chronosphere, which the Netflix synopsis for the season supports:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right—the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which—spoiler alert!—turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

And of course, somehow, President Kennedy’s assassination is key to the ongoing proceedings. Plus, Klaus has started a cult! That’s very him, at least.

It was mostly worth it to watch Alison “rumor” Diego into punching himself, though, right? (We may love him, but he kind of deserves it.) And who is goldfish-head person? And how did Diego get himself seemingly committed and who’s his new (hilarious) pal, Lila? And more importantly, does sitting down at the table with Hargreeves Senior at a tiki lounge mean that they’re finally going to get a chance to tell that guy off for being the world’s worst dad?

The Umbrella Academy season two lands on Netflix on July 31st.