Subterranean Press Announces New Tamsyn Muir Novella

Specialty genre publisher Subterranean Press has announced a new novella from Gideon the Ninth author Tamsyn Muir: Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower, about… a princess trapped at the top of a perilous tower, of course.

The story is about Princess Floralinda, who’s been imprisoned at the top of a forty-story tower by a witch. Each floor is occupied by some sort of horrible monster “ranging from a diamond-scaled dragon to a pack of slavering goblins,” and as most fairy tales are wont to do, whoever gets past each floor will receive a reward: a golden sword and the princess.

Unfortunately, the witch seems to have set the difficulty setting on this particular challenge too high: None of the princes seeking to rescue Princess Floralinda have been able to get past the first level, and everyone seems to have given up.

The novella will come two versions: a 26 lettered edition ($300)—only those who ordered Subterranean’s lettered edition of Gideon the Ninth are eligible to purchase it—as well as a numbered (1500) edition ($40). Preorders for the book are now open, and the novella is set to be released in November 2020.