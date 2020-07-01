Star Trek: Lower Decks Will Premiere August 6 on CBS All Access

Credit: CBS

The first animated Star Trek series since 1976 is finally here! CBS has announced via press release that Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on CBS All Access August 6.

Helmed by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan, the 10-episode series is a half-hour animated comedy about four TNG-era misfits on a Starfleet ship that no one cares about. While a trailer has yet to be released, the showrunner revealed during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con that he was inspired by Geordi and Data’s dynamic and that the script is “approaching a Rick and Morty level.” Speaking to Inverse in May, he added that “it was important to me that if you know everything about Star Trek and you watch this show then it fits into Canon and doesn’t break Star Trek. In fact, it grows it.”

“It’s on a ship that feels like it’s always existed there and the bridge crew is dealing with big, never before seen Starfleet Star Trek type stories,” he told the publication. “So every episode has a thing like that happening in it. And then, on top of that, we’ve got A stories and B stories that are emotionally driven from the point of view of the lower deckers on the ships. So it was an area of storytelling that people had covered every once in a while on Star Trek, but never built a show around.”

Here’s the show’s official synopsis, from CBS:

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars the voices of Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana. Check out the teaser art below!