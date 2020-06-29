Revealing Adrian Tchaikovsky’s The Expert System’s Champion

We are thrilled to be sharing the cover for Adrian Tchaikovsky’s science fiction novella, The Expert System’s Champion— sequel to his much-loved work The Expert System’s Brother—available from Tordotcom Publishing in January 2021.

It’s been ten years since Handry was wrenched away from his family and friends, forced to wander a world he no longer understood. But with the help of the Ancients, he has cobbled together a life, of sorts, for himself and his fellow outcasts.

Wandering from village to village, welcoming the folk that the townships abandon, fighting the monsters the villagers cannot—or dare not—his ever-growing band of misfits has become the stuff of legend, a story told by parents to keep unruly children in line.

But there is something new and dangerous in the world, and the beasts of the land are acting against their nature, destroying the towns they once left in peace.

And for the first time in memory, the Ancients have no wisdom to offer…