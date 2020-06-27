Season 2 of Amazon’s The Boys Will Premiere on September 4th

Image: Amazon Prime Video

After debuting a trailer at São Paulo’s Comic Con Experience (CCXP) back in December, Amazon has finally revealed when its violent comic book series The Boys will return: September 4th, 2020.

The series is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series by the same name, about a team of CIA operatives called The Boys, who work to keep superheroes in check. The TV series is a dark, bloody affair, full of grim humor and more than a little gore. The series kicks off when super fast hero A-Train (played by Jessie T. Usher) accidentally runs over Hughie Campbell’s (Jack Quaid) girlfriend, and he’s recruited by team leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) to help him take down supes when they get out of line.

Amazon made the announcement in a livestream zoom moderated by Patton Oswalt with the cast of the series. During the stream, series creator Eric Kripke noted that this season would be “crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional,” and that they’ll be releasing the first three episodes on September 4th, with new episodes to follow every week.

We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind.

Season 2 will find The Boys evading the police and superheroes as they take their fight against Vought International, while the supes work out their own power battles against one another and their company on their end. The season will also introduce a new hero, Stormfront (played by Aya Cash), as well as a new supervillain that’ll shake things up for everyone.

The first three episodes will drop on Amazon Prime on September 4th, while the remaining five will debut each week thereafter.