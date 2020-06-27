Announcing the 2020 Locus Awards Winners

Locus Magazine has announced the winners of the 2020 Locus Awards during its virtual Locus Awards Weekend. The event took place on June 27th, 2020, with Connie Willis acting as MC for the evening.

The list of finalists and winners is below, with winners in each category listed in bold. Congratulations to the winners and finalists!

SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

The City in the Middle of the Night, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan)

The Testaments, Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese; Chatto & Windus)

Ancestral Night, Elizabeth Bear (Saga; Gollancz)

Empress of Forever, Max Gladstone (Tor)

The Light Brigade, Kameron Hurley (Saga; Angry Robot UK)

Luna: Moon Rising, Ian McDonald (Tor; Gollancz)

The Future of Another Timeline, Annalee Newitz (Tor; Orbit UK)

Fleet of Knives, Gareth L. Powell (Titan US & UK)

The Rosewater Insurrection/The Rosewater Redemption, Tade Thompson (Orbit US & UK)

Wanderers, Chuck Wendig (Del Rey; Solaris)

FANTASY NOVEL

Middlegame, Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron; Gollancz)

A Brightness Long Ago, Guy Gavriel Kay (Berkley; Viking Canada; Hodder & Stoughton)

The Raven Tower, Ann Leckie (Orbit US & UK)

Jade War, Fonda Lee (Orbit US & UK)

Gods of Jade and Shadow, Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey; Jo Fletcher)

The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday; Harvill Secker)

Storm of Locusts, Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga)

The Iron Dragon’s Mother, Michael Swanwick (Tor)

Dead Astronauts, Jeff VanderMeer (MCD; Fourth Estate)

HORROR NOVEL

Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James (Riverhead; Hamish Hamilton)

Imaginary Friend, Stephen Chbosky (Grand Central; Orion)

Prisoner of Midnight, Barbara Hambly (Severn House)

Curious Toys, Elizabeth Hand (Mulholland)

The Grand Dark, Richard Kadrey (Harper Voyager US & UK)

The Institute, Stephen King (Scribner; Hodder & Stoughton)

The Twisted Ones, T. Kingfisher (Saga)

Anno Dracula 1999: Daikaiju, Kim Newman (Titan US & UK)

The Pursuit of William Abbey, Claire North (Orbit US & UK)

The Toll, Cherie Priest (Tor)

YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Dragon Pearl, Yoon Ha Lee (Disney Hyperion)

King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo (Imprint; Orion)

The Wicked King, Holly Black (Little, Brown; Hot Key)

Pet, Akwaeke Emezi (Make Me a World; Faber & Faber)

Catfishing on CatNet, Naomi Kritzer (TorTeen)

Destroy All Monsters, Sam J. Miller (Harper Teen)

Angel Mage, Garth Nix (Katherine Tegen; Allen & Unwin; Gollancz)

War Girls, Tochi Onyebuchi (Razorbill)

The Book of Dust: The Secret Commonwealth, Philip Pullman (Knopf; Penguin UK & David Fickling)

Shadow Captain, Alastair Reynolds (Orbit US; Gollancz)

FIRST NOVEL

Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com Publishing)

The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

Magic for Liars, Sarah Gailey (Tor)

The Ten Thousand Doors of January, Alix E. Harrow (Redhook; Orbit UK)

A Memory Called Empire, Arkady Martine (Tor)

Infinite Detail, Tim Maughan (MCD x FSG Originals)

Finder, Suzanne Palmer (DAW)

A Song for a New Day, Sarah Pinsker (Berkley)

Waste Tide, Chen Qiufan (Tor; Head of Zeus)

The Luminous Dead, Caitlin Starling (Harper Voyager)

NOVELLA

This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Saga)

“A Time to Reap”, Elizabeth Bear (Uncanny 12/19)

To Be Taught, If Fortunate, Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager; Hodder & Stoughton)

“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom”, Ted Chiang (Exhalation)

The Haunting of Tram Car 015, P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com Publishing)

Desdemona and the Deep, C.S.E. Cooney (Tor.com Publishing)

The Gurkha and the Lord of Tuesday, Saad Z. Hossain (Tor.com Publishing)

Permafrost, Alastair Reynolds (Tor.com Publishing)

The Deep, Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes (Saga)

The Ascent to Godhood, JY Yang (Tor.com Publishing)

NOVELETTE

“Omphalos”, Ted Chiang (Exhalation)

“Erase, Erase, Erase”, Elizabeth Bear (F&SF 9-10/19)

“For He Can Creep”, Siobhan Carroll (Tor.com 7/10/19)

“A Country Called Winter”, Theodora Goss (Snow White Learns Witchcraft)

“Late Returns”, Joe Hill (Full Throttle)

“Emergency Skin”, N.K. Jemisin (Forward)

“The Justified”, Ann Leckie (The Mythic Dream)

“Phantoms of the Midway”, Seanan McGuire (The Mythic Dream)

“Binti: Sacred Fire”, Nnedi Okorafor (Binti: The Complete Trilogy)

“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 7-8/19)

SHORT STORY

“The Bookstore at the End of America”, Charlie Jane Anders (A People’s Future of the United States)

“Lest We Forget”, Elizabeth Bear (Uncanny 5-6/19)

“The Galactic Tourist Industrial Complex”, Tobias S. Buckell (New Suns)

“It’s 2059, and the Rich Kids Are Still Winning”, Ted Chiang (New York Times 5/27/19)

“Fisher-Bird”, T. Kingfisher (The Mythic Dream)

“I (28M) created a deepfake girlfriend and now my parents think we’re getting married”, Fonda Lee (MIT Technology Review 12/27/19)

“The Girl Who Did Not Know Fear”, Kelly Link (Tin House ’19)

“Thoughts and Prayers”, Ken Liu (Future Tense 1/26/19)

“A Brief Lesson in Native American Astronomy”, Rebecca Roanhorse (The Mythic Dream)

“A Catalog of Storms”, Fran Wilde (Uncanny 1-2/19)

ANTHOLOGY

New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color, Nisi Shawl, ed. (Solaris US & UK)

Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories, Ellen Datlow, ed. (Saga)

The Very Best of the Best: 35 Years of The Year’s Best Science Fiction, Gardner Dozois, ed. (St. Martin’s Griffin)

A People’s Future of the United States, Victor LaValle & John Joseph Adams, eds. (One World)

Broken Stars: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation, Ken Liu, ed. (Tor)

The Mythic Dream, Dominik Parisien & Navah Wolfe, eds. (Saga)

The Best Science Fiction & Fantasy of the Year, Volume Thirteen, Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Solaris US & UK)

Mission Critical, Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Solaris US & UK)

The Best of Uncanny, Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, eds. (Subterranean)

The Big Book of Classic Fantasy, Ann VanderMeer & Jeff VanderMeer, eds. (Vintage)

COLLECTION

Exhalation, Ted Chiang (Knopf; Picador)

Of Wars, and Memories, and Starlight, Aliette de Bodard (Subterranean)

The Best of Greg Egan, Greg Egan (Subterranean)

Snow White Learns Witchcraft, Theodora Goss (Mythic Delirium)

Full Throttle, Joe Hill (Morrow; Gollancz)

Meet Me in the Future, Kameron Hurley (Tachyon)

The Very Best of Caitlín R. Kiernan, Caitlín R. Kiernan (Tachyon)

The Best of R.A. Lafferty, R.A. Lafferty (Gollancz)

Hexarchate Stories, Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris US & UK)

Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea, Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer)

MAGAZINE

Tor.com

Analog

Asimov’s

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld

F&SF

File 770

Lightspeed

Strange Horizons

Uncanny

PUBLISHER

Tor

Angry Robot

DAW

Gollancz

Harper Voyager

Orbit

Saga

Small Beer

Subterranean

Tachyon

EDITOR

Ellen Datlow

John Joseph Adams

Neil Clarke

Gardner Dozois

C.C. Finlay

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Ann & Jeff VanderMeer

Sheila Williams

Navah Wolfe

ARTIST

John Picacio

Kinuko Y. Craft

Galen Dara

Julie Dillon

Bob Eggleton

Donato Giancola

Kathleen Jennings

Shaun Tan

Charles Vess

Michael Whelan

NON-FICTION

Monster, She Wrote: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction, Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson (Quirk)

Lost Transmissions: The Secret History of Science Fiction and Fantasy, Desirina Boskovich, ed. (Abrams Image)

The Time Machine Hypothesis: Extreme Science Meets Science Fiction, Damien Broderick (Springer)

Reading Backwards: Essays and Reviews, 2005-2018, John Crowley (Subterranean)

Joanna Russ, Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press)

Kim Stanley Robinson, Robert Markley (University of Illinois Press)

The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein, Farah Mendlesohn (Unbound)

Broken Places & Outer Spaces: Finding Creativity in the Unexpected, Nnedi Okorafor (Simon & Schuster/TED)

The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square)

HG Wells: A Literary Life, Adam Roberts (Palgrave)

ILLUSTRATED OR ART BOOK

Spectrum 26: The Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art, John Fleskes, ed. (Flesk)

The Illustrated World of Tolkien, David Day (Thunder Bay; Pyramid)

Julie Dillon, Daydreamer’s Journey (Julie Dillon)

Ed Emshwiller, Dream Dance: The Art of Ed Emshwiller, Jesse Pires, ed. (Anthology Editions)

Donato Giancola, Middle-earth: Journeys in Myth and Legend (Dark Horse)

Raya Golden, Starport, George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

Fantasy World-Building: A Guide to Developing Mythic Worlds and Legendary Creatures, Mark A. Nelson (Dover)

Tran Nguyen, Ambedo: Tran Nguyen (Flesk)

Yuko Shimizu, The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde, Oscar Wilde (Beehive)

Bill Sienkiewicz, The Island of Doctor Moreau, H.G. Wells (Beehive)

Locus also awarded a special award to Writing the Other by Nisi Shawl, Cynthia Ward, & K. Tempest Bradford, for Inclusivity and Representation Education.