Society Comes Apart in the First Full Trailer for Peacock’s Brave New World

NBC has released a new trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, showing off a futuristic utopian society where the state regulates its citizens behavior with drugs.

Peacock unveiled a first look at the series earlier this year. This new trailer showing off Solo‘s Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage as he tries to integrate into the city state of New London, where he meets Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson (played by Killjoys, Ant Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen).

The citizens of New London are kept happy, sexually promiscuous, and complacent thanks to a steady stream of pharmaceuticals called Soma. As is to be expected, when John is brought into the city from the “savagelands”, his presence is disruptive, and he begins to questions the foundations of the society that he now finds himself in.

The series is based off of the 1932 novel. and this particular adaptation has been in the works for a while: the Syfy Channel optioned it in 2015, after which it moved over to USA (which officially greenlit the series), and then to Peacock as a debut launch offering. The series will debut on the service when it launches to the public on July 15th.