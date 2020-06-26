Tor.com

Dodgson, We’ve Got Dodgson Here, Says Jurassic World 3

Fri Jun 26, 2020 10:45am 7 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Universal

Fans can expect another familiar face (well, sort of) when Jurassic World 3 T. Rex-arms its way into theaters next year. Citing unnamed sources, Collider reports that the character of Lewis Dodgson (of “Dodgson! We’ve got Dodgson here!” fame) will apparently be returning for the Colin Trevorrow-directed sequel.

This time around, however, the role will reportedly be played by actor Campbell Scott. In the original Jurassic Park, the role was played by Cameron Thor, whose conviction for sexual assault against a minor Collider cites as the reason behind the recasting.

According to Collider, Dodgson has come a long way since he popped up to hand Dennis Nedry that can of Barbasol. The outlet reports that in Jurassic World: Dominion, he’s now the CEO of Biosyn Genetics, although the size and villainy of his role has yet to be revealed.

He’s not the only Jurassic Park character making a come-back. As announced last September, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill will all be reprising their roles in the forthcoming film. As for whether they’ll be playing key parts in the narrative, or simply showing up briefly for some very expensive cameos, that remains as tightly under wraps as the rest of the plot.

Jurassic World: Dominion will also star Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Dichen Lachman, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, and Jake Johnson, says IMDb. It’s expected in theaters June 11, 2021.

In the meantime, try and see if you can tease out some Dominion plot points from Battle at Big Rock, the 8-minute Jurassic World short film Trevorrow released last year.

