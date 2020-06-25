You’re Not Stressed Out Enough, So Here’s a Trailer For Gerard Butler’s New Comet Apocalypse Movie

At this point, a disaster flick about a planet-killing comet seems almost relaxing, if not quaint, compared to …*gestures at the world*. STX Entertainment has released the first trailer for Gerard Butler’s new movie, Greenland, and it looks to be more escapist fun about a rogue celestial body in the vein of Armageddon and Deep Impact.

The trailer opens as Butler’s character and his unmasked friends and family gather much closer than six feet in an unventilated indoor space to watch chunks of a comet named Clarke (presumably named after Arthur C.) safely explode before entering the earth’s atmosphere. This, of course, doesn’t happen. As one fragment decimates Florida, his son points out that “the sky is on fire.” And that’s just the first one…

Here’s the official synopsis, from STX Entertainment:

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garritys experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

So, basically 1998’s Deep Impact. There’s no word yet on a release date, although the trailer promises it’s arriving in theaters “soon.” Will we get to see this movie before 2020 rolls the dice again and this event occurs IRL? This question has no answer!