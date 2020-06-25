The Wheel of Time Reveals Six New Cast Members

Tor.com

Surprise surprise! After being forced to shut down production in Prague and tiding fans over with a book club on TwitterThe Wheel of Time has made its first casting announcement since December. This week, we learned who’ll be playing Egwene’s parents, Mat’s parents, and two key denizens of Emond’s Field.

(Note: The comments section for this piece will most likely contain spoilers for the Wheel of Time series.)

Lolita Chakrabarti (Riviera, Jekyll and Hyde) will be playing Marin Al’Vere, Egwene’s mom, with Michael Tuahine (Sea PatrolFarscape) playing Bran Al’Vere, Egwene’s dad. Meanwhile, Mat’s dad Abell Cauthon will be played by Christopher Sciueref (300: Rise of an EmpireExodus: Gods and Kings), while Mat’s mom Natti Cauthon will be played by Juliet Howland (AstralThe Secret).

David Sterne (The Wolfman) will play Emond’s Field busybody Cenn Buie.

Mandi Symonds (Casualty) will play Emond’s Field Wisdom Daise Congar.

Here are all the casting reveals so far:

Other cast-members, as revealed through photos from a table read in January, include Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan BlackOutlander) and Peter Franzén (Vikings) in undisclosed roles.

Although Prague allowed international film and TV crews to start filming again in May, the show has yet to resume production. There’s no word yet on how this will affect its tentative release date.

