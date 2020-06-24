The First Teaser for Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale Shows Off A Growing Rebellion

Hulu has released its first look at its upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. The teaser shows off the growing efforts of the Handmaids to foment a revolution against the oppressive regime of Gilead.

The series first debuted in 2017, adapting Atwood’s book about a future in which the United States is replaced by a totalitarian, fundamentalist government following a civil war. Women are treated as property amidst falling fertility rates, and have all of their rights stripped from them. The series follows Offred (played by Elizabeth Moss), a Handmaid to a powerful Gilead Commander, Fred Waterford (played by Joseph Feinnes).

The series largely adapted the novel in its first season, and began to diverge from its source text in the second and third seasons, expanding the world and showing off how the Handmaids and their few allies have begun to escape or fight back against their oppressors.

The teaser for this upcoming season highlights that growing fight. We see Offred say that she can’t rest, and that her daughter and fellow Handmaids deserve better, and that change won’t come easy. Along the way, we see a plane full of refugees arriving in a plane in Canada, while Gilead agents work to counter her and maintain their grip on power.

Fans of the series are going to have to wait a bit longer to see the upcoming season: Hulu announced earlier this week that it would delay Season 4 until 2021, because the series hadn’t concluded its production before being shut down due to the ongoing pandemic.