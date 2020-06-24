Tor.com

Lana Condor Will Star in HBO Max’s Moonshot, a Sci-Fi Rom-Com Produced By Greg Berlanti

Photo by Gage Skidmore, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Lana Condor is heading to Mars! The Hollywood Reporter reports that the Deadly Class and Alita: Battle Angel star’s next project will be HBO Max’s Moonshot, a sci-fi rom-com produced by the Arrowverse’s Greg Berlanti.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, from THR:

Moonshot is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

According to the publication, Condor will play Sophie, a “focused and buttoned-up college student” searching for her boyfriend Calvin, who moved to Mars. The film will be directed by Chris Winterbauer and written by Max Taye, with The CW’s Sarah Schechter also producing alongside Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin.

There’s no word yet on other cast-members or a release date.

Recent Comments

