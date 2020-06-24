Fantasy K-Drama Series Hotel del Luna Is Getting a Remake from Altered Carbon Showrunner Alison Schapker

Screenshot: tvN/ABS-CBN

Hit fantasy K-drama series Hotel del Luna is getting an English-language remake. Collider reports that Altered Carbon showrunner Alison Schapker is developing the show “for a global audience” with CJ ENM, the studio that made Parasite, and its subsidiary Studio Dragon, which made the original series.

According to Collider, Schapker will also serve as executive producer alongside CJ ENM/Studio Dragon’s Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, and Hyun Park, and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The original Hotel del Luna is written by the Hong sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, and directed by Oh Choong-hwan. Its first season aired in 2019, and despite high ratings, a second season has yet to be announced.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Viki:

Nestled deep in the heart of Seoul’s thriving downtown sits a curious hotel, the like of which no one has ever seen before. Old beyond measure, the building has stood for millennia, an ever-present testament to the fact that things are not always what they seem. Running this hotel is Jang Man Wol (IU), a greedy, suspicious soul who has spent the past thousand years acting as the establishment’s CEO. Cursed for a sin she can no longer remember committing, Man Wol is doomed to spend all of the eternity running this odd establishment, catering to the needs of a most peculiar clientele. Her only hope of escape is to find someone who has committed a worse sin than her own but after a thousand years, she’s beginning to lose hope. However, things take an interesting turn when Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) shows up. Once the youngest assistant manager ever to work at a multinational hotel corporation, Chan Sung finds himself forced to manage the Hotel del Luna because of a deal his father made with Man Wol years ago. A stickler for rules and regulations, he’s a perfectionist to the extreme but that may be exactly what this odd establishment and its cursed CEO needs.

Although Studio Dragon is co-developing the remake, fans of the original series aren’t particularly enthused. An extremely unscientific survey of Hotel del Luna stans on Twitter yielded a great deal of nos, whys, and what-the-hell-have-you-dones, with some viewers questioning how the remake will handle plot elements specific to Korean history and culture and others asking for a second season instead.

I HATE IT HERE, THE U.S ARE ABOUT TO GIVE US A WHITEWASHED AND BLAND VERSION OF HOTEL DEL LUNA.https://t.co/0aSl0PLuBe pic.twitter.com/tALaWNjmOC — 🥖🥐 | Kuroko's #1 fan (@xoxomyseries) June 24, 2020

imo i don’t really see the point of the hotel del luna american remake. lots of elements will be changed like the historical storyline and the significance of god mago. just watch the original with subs. — 🦋 kiki 🦋 (@qyiyu) June 24, 2020

…but much of the concept of Hotel Del Luna is based on Korean folklore and history… https://t.co/fx1hwx7a36 — Kepol from Busan (@kepolnim) June 24, 2020

plzzz noooooo0000OOOOO!!!

LEAVE HOTEL DEL LUNA ALONE AND GIVE US THE SECOND SEASON, NOT AN AMERICAN REMAKE😭 pic.twitter.com/VBgylaMjRb — ✨Thea✨💜 (@starrykooktea) June 24, 2020

There’s no word yet on a release date for the remake. All 16 episodes of the original Hotel del Luna can be streamed on Viki. Watch the trailer below: