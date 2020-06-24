After the Anomaly: Revealing A Broken Darkness by Premee Mohamed, Sequel to Beneath the Rising!

Tor.com

We are so excited to share the cover for Premee Mohamed’s A Broken Darkness, the thrilling sequel to Beneath the Rising! A Broken Darkness will be available from Rebellion Publishing/Solaris on March 2, 2021.

It’s been a year and a half since the Anomaly, when They tried to force Their way into the world from the shapeless void.

Nick Prasad is piecing his life together, and has joined the secretive Ssarati Society to help monitor threats to humanity—including his former friend Johnny.

Right on cue, the unveiling of Johnny’s latest experiment sees more portals opened to Them, leaving her protesting her innocence even as the two of them are thrown together to fight the darkness once more…

 

Cover art by James Jones

Premee Mohamed is a scientist and writer with degrees in molecular genetics and environmental science, but hopes that readers of her fiction will not hold that against her. Her short speculative fiction has been published in a variety of venues. Follow her on Twitter @premeesaurus.

