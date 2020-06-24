Berkley Announces Two New Horror Novels by Grady Hendrix

Photo courtesy of Grady Hendrix

Grady Hendrix has two new horror novels in the works! Penguin Random House imprint Berkley announced that The Final Girl Support Group will be published in June 2021, followed by an as-yet-untitled second novel in summer 2022.

Berkley describes The Final Girl Support Group as “an homage to and critique of slasher films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” The plot centers on six “final girl” survivors who have attended group therapy for nearly two decades, when a new threat arises—”but the thing about final girls is that they never give up.”

From Hendrix:

The Final Girl Support Group has been with me for years, a project I’ve written, re-written, added to and changed as my life has changed, almost like a diary. It’s a book about survival, finding reserves of strength you didn’t know you had, and our mad fight to make it through the night. Final girls are one of horror’s most enduring tropes, and this book contains everything I wanted to say about the horror I grew up with in the ‘80s and ‘90s and how it taught me to never quit.

According to the press release, The Final Support Group is already being developed by “a major Hollywood studio” into a series, with the author himself executive producing alongside Adam Goldworm.

This is far from the only Grady Hendrix project making the leap from the page to the screen. The author will be adapting his 2014 horror-comedy parody of IKEA, Horrorstör, into a feature film, while Amazon is developing his latest novel, The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, into a series. He’ll be serving as executive producer on both.