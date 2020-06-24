Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Berkley Announces Two New Horror Novels by Grady Hendrix

Wed Jun 24, 2020 10:25am 2 comments 6 Favorites [+]
Photo courtesy of Grady Hendrix

Grady Hendrix has two new horror novels in the works! Penguin Random House imprint Berkley announced that The Final Girl Support Group will be published in June 2021, followed by an as-yet-untitled second novel in summer 2022.

Berkley describes The Final Girl Support Group as “an homage to and critique of slasher films like A Nightmare on Elm StreetFriday the 13th, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” The plot centers on six “final girl” survivors who have attended group therapy for nearly two decades, when a new threat arises—”but the thing about final girls is that they never give up.”

From Hendrix:

Buy it Now

The Final Girl Support Group has been with me for years, a project I’ve written, re-written, added to and changed as my life has changed, almost like a diary. It’s a book about survival, finding reserves of strength you didn’t know you had, and our mad fight to make it through the night. Final girls are one of horror’s most enduring tropes, and this book contains everything I wanted to say about the horror I grew up with in the ‘80s and ‘90s and how it taught me to never quit.

According to the press release, The Final Support Group is already being developed by “a major Hollywood studio” into a series, with the author himself executive producing alongside Adam Goldworm.

This is far from the only Grady Hendrix project making the leap from the page to the screen. The author will be adapting his 2014 horror-comedy parody of IKEA, Horrorstör, into a feature film, while Amazon is developing his latest novel, The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, into a series. He’ll be serving as executive producer on both.

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.