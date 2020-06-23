Netflix’s Over The Moon Looks Like An Adorable Sci-Fi Adventure

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming animated musical, Over the Moon, about a young girl who sets out to prove the existence of a legendary Moon goddess, Chang’e. It looks like it’ll be a gorgeous — and heartbreaking — adventure.

The film is the debut feature from Glen Keane, who’s best known for animating some of Disney’s best-known films, including The Fox and the Hound, The Black Cauldron, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Tarzan, Treasure Planet, and many others.

The story is an updated take on the legend of the moon goddess, which the trailer recounts: a woman and man fall in love, but after she accidentally takes a magic potion, she floats away and ends up on the Moon, waiting for her lover to return. As a child, Fei Fei (played by Cathy Ang) heard the story and took it seriously, and as she matures she decides to journey to the moon to find her, despite the skepticism of her father and peer, and her hyperactive little brother.

The trailer features some sweeping music, and a whole montage of scenes that are sure to perk up the ears of advocates for women in STEM as Fei Fei works out how to design the rocket that’ll take her to the Moon. And when she actually does get into space, she finds that there might be a bit more than she bargained for.

The film also stars, Artt Butler, Robert G. Chiu, John Cho, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Ken Jeong, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, and Phillipa Soo. Netflix didn’t unveil when the film will premiere on its platform only that it’ll debut in “Fall 2020.”