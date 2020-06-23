Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Netflix Has Renewed Lucifer for a Sixth Season

Tue Jun 23, 2020 11:13am 1 comment Favorite This
Image: Netflix

After announcing last year that it was renewing its DC Comics-inspired series Lucifer for a fifth and final season, Netflix has announced that it’ll bring the series back for a sixth season, which it says will be its final, final outing.

The series is loosely based on a Sandman character created by Neil Gaiman, Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis), who abandons Hell for Los Angeles to set up a nightclub called Lux. Along the way, he helps an LAPD detective named Chloe Decker (Lauren German) with a murder investigation, and ends up working as a consultant for the department.

The series initially started out as a Fox show, which canceled it after three seasons. Netflix then picked up the show for its fourth and fifth, and now sixth, seasons.

Yesterday, Netflix announced that the first batch of episodes of the show’s fifth season would debut on the platform on August 21st, with the second batch to drop sometime later on. That season was intended to be the show’s last, but the streaming service was able to renew the contracts for the cast and crew to pave the way for a sixth season earlier this spring.

Buy Flyaway from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.