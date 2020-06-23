Netflix Has Renewed Lucifer for a Sixth Season

Image: Netflix

After announcing last year that it was renewing its DC Comics-inspired series Lucifer for a fifth and final season, Netflix has announced that it’ll bring the series back for a sixth season, which it says will be its final, final outing.

The series is loosely based on a Sandman character created by Neil Gaiman, Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis), who abandons Hell for Los Angeles to set up a nightclub called Lux. Along the way, he helps an LAPD detective named Chloe Decker (Lauren German) with a murder investigation, and ends up working as a consultant for the department.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

The series initially started out as a Fox show, which canceled it after three seasons. Netflix then picked up the show for its fourth and fifth, and now sixth, seasons.

Yesterday, Netflix announced that the first batch of episodes of the show’s fifth season would debut on the platform on August 21st, with the second batch to drop sometime later on. That season was intended to be the show’s last, but the streaming service was able to renew the contracts for the cast and crew to pave the way for a sixth season earlier this spring.