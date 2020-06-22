Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant Judged a Doctor Who Lockdown Cosplay Competition

Ever since lockdown started, the extended Doctor Who family has been keeping fans entertained (and at home) with a veritable cornucopia of goodies: live-tweeted watch-parties, lore-expanding short stories, a reunion of ten Doctors, emergency transmissions, and much more. Last week’s offering? A cosplay competition on The Late Late Show with James Corden, with the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors themselves—David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, in costume!—serving as surprise special judges.

Corden (remotely) invited six lucky Whovians in lockdown (Andrew, Dave, Jennifer, Katherine, Naome, and Nate) to create a cosplay using only household objects in less than 24 hours. The contestants each chose one Doctor Who character (a Cyberman, the Face of Boe, an Ood, a Dalek, a Cloister Wraith, and the Kasavin) to recreate using things like smartphones, floral bedsheets, tinfoil, and, uh, freshly made spaghetti, with mixed to brilliant results. We won’t reveal the winner, or the grand prize…

For more Doctor Who quarantine content, check out these new stories by Paul Cornell, Neil Gaiman, Peter McTighe, Steven Moffat, and Chris Chibnall.

There’s no word yet on a release date for Doctor Who season 13, but both Whittaker and Chibnall are confirmed to return, and fans can look forward to a holiday special featuring the Thirteenth Doctor and Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) “around Christmas and the New Year.”