The First Trailer for Netflix’s Cursed Features a Young Lady of the Lake

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Cursed, its adaptation of Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller’s illustrated novel of the same name. A reimagining of the legend of King Arthur, the series features Nimue, the Lady of the Lake, as the protagonist—now an Excalibur-wielding rebel defending her people from persecution.

In the world of Cursed, Nimue’s people, Druids, are born with the ability to perform magic and targeted by a group of Red Paladins. An ancient legend speaks of a certain sword in a lake that “belongs to the one true king.” “But what,” Nimue (Katherine Langford) asks in the trailer, Excalibur’s runes glowing in her hand, “if the sword chooses a queen?”

Here’s the official synopsis, from Netflix:

Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people.

Cursed arrives on the streaming service on July 17.