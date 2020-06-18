Tor.com

The First Trailer for Netflix’s Cursed Features a Young Lady of the Lake

Thu Jun 18, 2020

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Cursed, its adaptation of Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller’s illustrated novel of the same name. A reimagining of the legend of King Arthur, the series features Nimue, the Lady of the Lake, as the protagonist—now an Excalibur-wielding rebel defending her people from persecution.

In the world of Cursed, Nimue’s people, Druids, are born with the ability to perform magic and targeted by a group of Red Paladins. An ancient legend speaks of a certain sword in a lake that “belongs to the one true king.” “But what,” Nimue (Katherine Langford) asks in the trailer, Excalibur’s runes glowing in her hand, “if the sword chooses a queen?”

Here’s the official synopsis, from Netflix:

Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people.

Cursed arrives on the streaming service on July 17.

