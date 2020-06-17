Palm Springs Looks Like Groundhog Day With a Twist

I love a good time loop story, whether it’s films like Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, and Source Code or episodes from TV shows like Day Break, Dark Matter, or Stargate SG-1. Now a new film is going to play with the time loop trope: Palm Springs, starring Brooklyn Nine-Nines’s Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, best known for her roles in Wolf of Wall Street, How I Met Your Mother, and Black Mirror.

Hulu just debuted a trailer for the project, which premieres on July 10th. Initially, it seems like a rom com: Sarah (Milioti) is the maid of honor at a destination wedding, where she meets Nyles (Samberg), and they hit it off until out of nowhere, Nyles is shot with an arrow by a masked assassin. She follows him into a strange red tunnel, and wakes up in her own bed.

“It’s one of those infinite time loop situations that you might have heard about,” Nyles tells her, and explains that when they fall asleep or die, they loop right back to the morning, and end up repeating the same day over and over again. Now with a partner, the two try and figure out how to endure living without limits: they crash cars, fly airplanes while drunk, and mess with the wedding that they’re both attending.

It looks like it’ll be a fun take on the story, and we’ll see how it stacks up against its spiritual predecessors.