Neukom Institute Announces 2020 Literary Arts Awards Shortlist

Dartmouth College’s Institute for Computational Science has announced the book shortlist for its 2020 Neukom Institute Literary Arts Awards, and that this year’s guest judge will be Sam J. Miller, author of Blackfish City, Destroy All Monsters, and the forthcoming The Blade Between.

The awards were first established in 2017, and prior winners include Juan Martinez for Best Worst American, Lavie Tidhar’s Central Station, Peng Shepherd, The Book of M, and others. The winner of the award earns a $5,000 prize during a panel discussion at Dartmouth College.

The award is designed to honor speculative fiction books and plays that act “as gadfly for the good, provocateur and satirist when the sciences overreach, but also far-seeing prophets of scientific potential.” Neukom Institute director Dan Rockmore says that “it’s also an important time. The works chosen for the 2020 Neukom shortlist are insightful, provocative and may even guide our thinking as we experience the challenges that beset the world today.”

This year’s finalists are:

Debut Category

Open Category