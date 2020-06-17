Netflix Releases First Look at The Umbrella Academy Season 2, Plus a Synopsis

Netflix

As befitting a show whose entire plot rests on all that timey-wimey stuff (thanks, Number Five!), next season of The Umbrella Academy is going to be a period piece. Netflix has released first-look pictures and a synopsis for season 2, and it looks like our favorite dysfunctional family of ex-child-superheroes is taking a trip back to the ’60s.

Spoilers ahead for The Umbrella Academy season 1.

When we last saw the Hargreeveses, they had failed, miserably, to stop Vanya/The White Violin’s apocalypse. Left with no choice, they decided to use Number Five’s powers to travel back to an unknown time, ending the season on a ginormous cliff-hanger. Of course, it wasn’t just as simple as reverting back to their (horrible) childhoods and starting over. Instead, the time-travel has sent them back to more than two decades before their auspicious birth. And not only that, but they’re all stuck in different years…

Here’s the official synopsis, from Netflix:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right—the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which—spoiler alert!—turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

The Umbrella Academy is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic book series of the same name. It returns to Netflix July 31, 2020. Check out the photos below!