Legendary Picks Up Option to Adapt Max Brooks’ Sasquatch Romp Devolution

Earlier this week, World War Z‘s Max Brooks released his latest novel, Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre, about — you guessed it — Bigfoot.

Now, Legendary has optioned the novel for a film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Interestingly enough, Devolution got its start as a movie project: Jack Bender, who’s best known for his work on LOST, Game of Thrones, Under the Dome, and other genre projects, was set to direct the project, based off of a script from Brooks. That was back in 2012, but according to this latest announcement, the project fell by the wayside as Brooks opted to turn it into a novel. Bender hasn’t been brought on to helm this latest incarnation of the project.

Like World War Z, Brooks plays out this story as a collection of diaries, interviews, news reports, and other “found documents,” and covers the story of how a sustainable community known as Greenloop was cut off from the rest of civilization when Mount Rainier abruptly erupts. Not only is the technologically-minded community isolated, it’s soon overrun by Sasquatches, who now have to compete with the town’s residents.

There’s no date or cast attached to the novel, but the audiobook is narrated by a bunch of actors that are pretty familiar with the world of science fiction film and television: Nathan Fillion, Mira Furlan, Kate Mulgrew, and others. Maybe they’d be up for reprising their roles.