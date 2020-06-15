Watch the Trailer for Star Wars Squadrons

Talk about a throwback. EA has released the first trailer for Star Wars Squadron, and it looks like a return to the classic “Rogue Squadron” shoot-’em-up dogfight games from the early 2000s.

Set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, the game presumably fills in what happened during the mop-up of the Empire in those first years of the New Republic. While the highly cinematic trailer didn’t show off any gameplay, fans will be able to get a glimpse on June 18 during the gameplay world premiere on EA Play. More details can also be found on the official EA Star Wars YouTube channel, which teased “intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights,” “thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story,” a VR option, and more.

Here’s the game’s official synopsis, from EA:

Buckle up, take full control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, and feel the adrenaline of strategic first-person 5v5 multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron. In a fateful campaign set near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War, learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling STAR WARS™ single-player story. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest.

It arrives on October 2, 2020.